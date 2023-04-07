The Houston Rockets (20-60), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Charlotte Hornets (26-54).

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Rockets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rockets Moneyline Hornets Moneyline
DraftKings Rockets (-4.5) 229 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Rockets (-4.5) 228.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Rockets (-4) 228.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Rockets (-1.5) - -125 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Rockets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

  • The Rockets are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -652 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 118.8 per outing (27th in the league).
  • The Hornets have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (posting 111 points per game, 27th in league, while allowing 117.5 per outing, 22nd in NBA) and have a -520 scoring differential.
  • The two teams average 221.7 points per game combined, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams surrender a combined 236.3 points per game, 7.3 more points than this contest's over/under.
  • Houston is 30-44-6 ATS this season.
  • Charlotte has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rockets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.