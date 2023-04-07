Rockets vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
The Houston Rockets (20-60), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Charlotte Hornets (26-54).
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Hornets matchup in this article.
Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Rockets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rockets Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Rockets (-4.5)
|229
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Rockets (-4.5)
|228.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Rockets (-4)
|228.5
|-175
|+145
|Tipico
|Rockets (-1.5)
|-
|-125
|+105
Rockets vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Rockets are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -652 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 118.8 per outing (27th in the league).
- The Hornets have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (posting 111 points per game, 27th in league, while allowing 117.5 per outing, 22nd in NBA) and have a -520 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 221.7 points per game combined, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrender a combined 236.3 points per game, 7.3 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Houston is 30-44-6 ATS this season.
- Charlotte has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.
