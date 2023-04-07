The Charlotte Hornets (26-54) are underdogs (+4) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (20-60) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Rockets vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 117 - Rockets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 4)

Hornets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Hornets (34-43-3 ATS) have covered the spread 38.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Rockets (31-45-4) this season.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 4 or more (43.6%).

Houston and its opponents have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (40 out of 80). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (34 out of 80).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 18-46, while the Rockets are 3-2 as moneyline favorites.

Rockets Performance Insights

It's been rough sledding for Houston, who is scoring just 110.7 points per game (third-worst in NBA) and surrendering 118.8 points per contest (fourth-worst).

The Rockets are dishing out just 22.4 assists per game, which ranks worst in the league.

In terms of three-pointers, the Rockets have been inefficient, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers made (10.5 per game) and worst in three-point percentage (32.7%).

Houston is attempting 56.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.7% of the shots it has taken (and 74% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.2 threes per contest, which are 36.3% of its shots (and 26% of the team's buckets).

