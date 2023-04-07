Rockets vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (26-54) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (20-60) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.
Rockets vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-2.5
|-
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 40 of Houston's 80 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- So far this season, the Rockets have compiled a 33-47-0 record against the spread.
- Houston has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Houston has won two of its three games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
Rockets vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|0
|0%
|110.7
|221.7
|118.8
|236.3
|229.6
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|111.0
|221.7
|117.5
|236.3
|229.3
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets are 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total six times.
- Against the spread, Houston has played better when playing at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 14 times in 39 road games.
- The Rockets put up 110.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets give up.
- When Houston puts up more than 117.5 points, it is 14-5 against the spread and 11-8 overall.
Rockets vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|33-47
|1-2
|40-40
|Hornets
|37-43
|29-33
|34-46
Rockets vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Rockets
|Hornets
|110.7
|111.0
|28
|27
|14-5
|15-3
|11-8
|14-4
|118.8
|117.5
|27
|22
|13-8
|17-8
|11-10
|15-10
