The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.462) and OPS (.819) this season.

In 57.1% of his seven games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings