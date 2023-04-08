The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has three walks while batting .152.
  • Bregman has had a base hit in three of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bregman has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • In four of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 1
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (1.74).
  • The Twins give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
  • Ryan (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
