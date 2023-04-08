The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros will send Joe Ryan and Luis Garcia to the hill, respectively, on Saturday at Target Field. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit seven homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Houston ranks 26th in the majors with a .346 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 36 total runs this season.

The Astros have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Astros rank 25th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 10 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Houston has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.77) in the majors this season.

Astros pitchers have a 1.404 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Garcia to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Chicago White Sox.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 White Sox L 6-3 Home Luis Garcia Mike Clevinger 4/3/2023 Tigers L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Matthew Boyd 4/4/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Framber Valdez Matt Manning 4/5/2023 Tigers W 8-2 Home Cristian Javier Eduardo Rodríguez 4/7/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Sonny Gray 4/8/2023 Twins - Away Luis Garcia Joe Ryan 4/9/2023 Twins - Away Hunter Brown Tyler Mahle 4/10/2023 Pirates - Away Framber Valdez Roansy Contreras 4/11/2023 Pirates - Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller 4/12/2023 Pirates - Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill 4/14/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.