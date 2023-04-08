Josh Jung -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has seven hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .269 with three extra-base hits.
  • In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Jung has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Jung has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Cubs will look to Steele (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.667), and 10th in K/9 (12).
