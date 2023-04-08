Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.457) and total hits (nine) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 16th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (37.5%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (37.5%, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Tucker has driven home a run in four games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 50.0% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (1.74).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- Ryan (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
