Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mitch Garver -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)
- Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Garver got a hit in 29 of 54 games a season ago, with multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2022 (10 of 54), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver picked up an RBI in 16 games last season out 54 (29.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 37.0% of his games last year (20 of 54), he scored at least a run, and in three (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.217
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.261
|.325
|SLG
|.467
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|15
|20/15
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (53.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (36.7%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (30.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Steele (0-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks third, and 12 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
