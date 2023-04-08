The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .241.

Lowe has had a base hit in five of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Lowe has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Cubs Pitching Rankings