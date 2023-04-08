Dansby Swanson and Corey Seager will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs play the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Rangers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' nine home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 17 extra-base hits, Texas ranks 16th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Texas has scored 36 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 3.34 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.129 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez will get the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing eight hits against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Bailey Falter 4/3/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Kyle Bradish 4/4/2023 Orioles L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Kyle Gibson 4/5/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Grayson Rodriguez 4/7/2023 Cubs L 2-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Marcus Stroman 4/8/2023 Cubs - Away Martín Pérez Justin Steele 4/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jon Gray Jameson Taillon 4/10/2023 Royals - Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke 4/11/2023 Royals - Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/12/2023 Royals - Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/14/2023 Astros - Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.