Seamus Power will compete at the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club, with action from April 6 - 9.

Seamus Power Insights

Power has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 18 rounds.

Power has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Power has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Power has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 24 -6 279 1 16 3 4 $3.9M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Power last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 27th.

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 260 yards longer than the average course Power has played in the past year (7,285 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Power's Last Time Out

Power finished in the 44th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

Power was better than just 32% of the field at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Power did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Power had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.7).

Power recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that last tournament, Power's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Power finished THE PLAYERS Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Power bettered the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

Power Odds to Win: +12500

