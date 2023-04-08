Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has a double, two home runs and four walks while hitting .320.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Alvarez has had a base hit in six of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this season (71.4%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 1.74 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- Ryan (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
