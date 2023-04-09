The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has four walks while batting .139.
  • Bregman has picked up a hit in three games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bregman has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.28).
  • The Twins allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mahle (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.