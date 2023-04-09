The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Sengun, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 112-109 win against the Hornets, Sengun tallied 14 points, 21 rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Sengun, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.8 15.4 Rebounds 10.5 9.0 10.4 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.1 PRA 30.5 27.7 29.9 PR -- 23.8 25.8 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.4



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Wizards

Sengun has taken 10.7 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 11.0% and 13.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sengun's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 11th in possessions per game with 102.8.

The Wizards concede 114.4 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards have conceded 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 24.8 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Wizards are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 37 21 11 10 0 2 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.