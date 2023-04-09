On Sunday, Chas McCormick (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .227.

McCormick has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

McCormick has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings