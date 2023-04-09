The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley is hitting .222 with three walks.
  • Hensley has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this year.
  • Hensley has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.28).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mahle (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
