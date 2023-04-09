The Houston Rockets, Jalen Green included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 112-109 win over the Hornets, Green totaled 26 points and six assists.

We're going to examine Green's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.3 24.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 2.8 Assists 4.5 3.7 4.5 PRA 33.5 29.8 31.5 PR -- 26.1 27 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Green's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jalen Green Insights vs. the Wizards

Green has taken 18.0 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 18.7% and 17.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.5 threes per game, or 21.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets rank 11th in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 114.4 points per contest, the Wizards are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Wizards have conceded 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have allowed 24.8 per contest, seventh in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are ninth in the NBA, allowing 12.1 makes per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 38 19 4 7 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Green or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.