The Houston Rockets, with Kenyon Martin Jr., hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 112-109 win over the Hornets (his last game) Martin produced 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Let's break down Martin's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.7 15.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA 22.5 19.7 21.7 PR -- 18.2 20.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Kenyon Martin Jr. has made 5.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.3% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 2.6 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's Rockets average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 114.4 points per game, which is 17th-best in the league.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.8 assists per contest.

The Wizards concede 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 34 16 13 1 0 1 0

