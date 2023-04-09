Southwest Division opponents square off when the Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) at American Airlines Center, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Spurs are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

BSSW and CW35

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 123 - Spurs 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 3.5)

Mavericks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Spurs sport a 32-49-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 29-48-4 mark of the Mavericks.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, San Antonio is 27-43 against the spread compared to the 10-27-2 ATS record Dallas puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (56.8% of the time) than Dallas and its opponents (51.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 18-59, while the Mavericks are 31-22 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

Dallas is averaging 114.2 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 113.9 points per contest (15th-ranked).

The Mavericks haven't put up many dimes this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per game.

The Mavericks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 15.2 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Dallas has taken 51.3% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48.7% three-pointers (38%).

