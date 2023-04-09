Nate Lowe -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

This season, Lowe has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (62.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings