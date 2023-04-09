Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- This season, Lowe has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (62.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.6 per game).
- Taillon (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
