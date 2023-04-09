The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .185 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings