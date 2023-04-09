The Houston Rockets (21-60) square off against the Washington Wizards (35-46) as just 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -2.5 -

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games have hit the over in 40 out of 81 opportunities (49.4%).

The Rockets have gone 33-48-0 ATS this season.

This season, Houston has been favored six times and won four of those games.

This season, Houston has won three of its four games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Rockets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 0 0% 110.7 223.9 118.7 233.1 229.6 Wizards 0 0% 113.2 223.9 114.4 233.1 225.9

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets have gone 3-7 in their past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Rockets have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

Houston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 40 opportunities in away games.

The Rockets score 110.7 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 114.4 the Wizards allow.

Houston is 15-9 against the spread and 12-12 overall when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Rockets vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Rockets and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 33-48 1-3 40-41 Wizards 39-41 24-25 44-37

Rockets vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Rockets Wizards 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 15-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-7 12-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 17-8 118.7 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 18-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-5 13-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-4

