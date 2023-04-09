Heading into a game against the Washington Wizards (35-46), the Houston Rockets (21-60) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9 at Capital One Arena.

The Rockets head into this contest on the heels of a 112-109 win over the Hornets on Friday. In the victory, Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 26 points.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Porter Jr. SG Out Knee 19.2 5.3 5.7 Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Knee 9.1 3.8 2.7

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Illness), Monte Morris: Out (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle), Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Daniel Gafford: Out (Ankle), Deni Avdija: Out (Elbow)

Rockets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets score 110.7 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 114.4 the Wizards allow.

Houston is 12-12 when scoring more than 114.4 points.

The Rockets have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 113.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.6 points more than the 110.7 they've scored this year.

Houston makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 32.7% rate (30th in the NBA), compared to the 14.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.

The Rockets' 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in the NBA, and the 117.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 29th in the league.

Rockets vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -4 228

