The Houston Rockets (21-60) play the Washington Wizards (35-46) on April 9, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Watch Rockets vs. Wizards with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.

Houston has a 10-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 12th.

The Rockets average only 3.7 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Wizards allow (114.4).

Houston is 12-12 when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets post 110.8 points per game at home, compared to 110.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Houston is ceding 115.1 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 122.4.

In terms of threes, the Rockets have been equally balanced in home games and when playing on the road this season, averaging 10.5 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 32.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.6% clip in away games.

Rockets Injuries