Alperen Sengun and Jordan Goodwin are two players to watch when the Houston Rockets (21-60) and the Washington Wizards (35-46) face off at Capital One Arena on Sunday. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Rockets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Sengun, Corey Kispert and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets beat the Hornets on Friday, 112-109. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-high 26 points (and chipped in five assists and three rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Porter Jr. 26 3 5 2 0 2 Jalen Green 26 3 6 1 0 3 Kenyon Martin Jr. 14 6 3 2 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun posts a team-high 9.0 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.8 points and 3.9 assists, shooting 55.4% from the floor.

Jalen Green puts up 22.3 points and 3.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kenyon Martin Jr. puts up 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 57.2% from the floor.

Tari Eason puts up 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Porter Jr. 21.3 4.5 5.3 1.9 0.1 3.3 Jalen Green 24.2 2.8 4.5 0.8 0.1 2.3 Alperen Sengun 14.5 9.7 3.5 1.1 0.8 0.4 Jabari Smith Jr. 14.7 8.3 1.7 0.8 1.0 1.2 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15.2 5.1 1.4 0.5 0.5 0.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.