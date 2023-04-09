Alperen Sengun, Top Rockets Players to Watch vs. the Wizards - April 9
Alperen Sengun and Jordan Goodwin are two players to watch when the Houston Rockets (21-60) and the Washington Wizards (35-46) face off at Capital One Arena on Sunday. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Rockets' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Rockets beat the Hornets on Friday, 112-109. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-high 26 points (and chipped in five assists and three rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|26
|3
|5
|2
|0
|2
|Jalen Green
|26
|3
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|14
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
Rockets Players to Watch
- Sengun posts a team-high 9.0 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.8 points and 3.9 assists, shooting 55.4% from the floor.
- Jalen Green puts up 22.3 points and 3.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Kenyon Martin Jr. puts up 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 57.2% from the floor.
- Tari Eason puts up 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|21.3
|4.5
|5.3
|1.9
|0.1
|3.3
|Jalen Green
|24.2
|2.8
|4.5
|0.8
|0.1
|2.3
|Alperen Sengun
|14.5
|9.7
|3.5
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|14.7
|8.3
|1.7
|0.8
|1.0
|1.2
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|15.2
|5.1
|1.4
|0.5
|0.5
|0.8
