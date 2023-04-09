Rockets vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the Houston Rockets (21-60) take on the Washington Wizards (35-46) at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Wizards matchup in this article.
Rockets vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Rockets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rockets Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Rockets (-3)
|-
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Rockets (-2.5)
|-
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|Rockets (-3.5)
|-
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Rockets vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Rockets have been outscored by 8.0 points per game (scoring 110.7 points per game to rank 28th in the league while giving up 118.7 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA) and have a -649 scoring differential overall.
- The Wizards' -94 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.2 points per game (21st in NBA) while giving up 114.4 per outing (17th in league).
- Houston has compiled a 30-45-6 record against the spread this season.
- Washington has covered 38 times in 81 matchups with a spread this season.
Rockets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jalen Green
|25.5
|-110
|22.3
|Alperen Sengun
|15.5
|-110
|14.8
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|15.5
|+100
|12.7
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|15.5
|-125
|12.7
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jabari Smith Jr. or another Rockets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Rockets and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
|Wizards
|+100000
|+90000
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Rockets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.