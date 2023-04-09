On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the Houston Rockets (21-60) take on the Washington Wizards (35-46) at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW

NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Rockets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Rockets have been outscored by 8.0 points per game (scoring 110.7 points per game to rank 28th in the league while giving up 118.7 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA) and have a -649 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards' -94 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.2 points per game (21st in NBA) while giving up 114.4 per outing (17th in league).

Houston has compiled a 30-45-6 record against the spread this season.

Washington has covered 38 times in 81 matchups with a spread this season.

Rockets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Green 25.5 -110 22.3 Alperen Sengun 15.5 -110 14.8 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15.5 +100 12.7 Jabari Smith Jr. 15.5 -125 12.7

Rockets and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets - - - Wizards +100000 +90000 -

