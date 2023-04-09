Rockets vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (21-60) play the Washington Wizards (35-46) as only 3-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.
Rockets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Rockets vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wizards 120 - Rockets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3)
- The Rockets have had less success against the spread than the Wizards this season, sporting an ATS record of 31-46-4, as opposed to the 37-41-3 mark of the Wizards.
- Washington covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as a favorite of 3 or more (25%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Washington and its opponents are more successful (51.9% of the time) than Houston and its opponents (49.4%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 18-36, while the Rockets are 4-2 as moneyline favorites.
Rockets Performance Insights
- Houston has been playing poorly on both offense and defense this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA in points per game (110.7) and fourth-worst in points allowed per game (118.7).
- The Rockets haven't put up many assists this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 22.4 assists per game.
- It's been rough sledding for the Rockets in terms of three-pointers, as they are amassing only 10.5 made threes per game (second-worst in NBA) and are draining just 32.7% of their attempted threes (worst).
- So far this year, Houston has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% three-pointers (25.9% of the team's baskets).
