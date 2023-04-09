The Houston Rockets (21-60) play the Washington Wizards (35-46) as only 3-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW

NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW

Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena

Rockets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 120 - Rockets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3)

The Rockets have had less success against the spread than the Wizards this season, sporting an ATS record of 31-46-4, as opposed to the 37-41-3 mark of the Wizards.

Washington covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as a favorite of 3 or more (25%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Washington and its opponents are more successful (51.9% of the time) than Houston and its opponents (49.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 18-36, while the Rockets are 4-2 as moneyline favorites.

Rockets Performance Insights

Houston has been playing poorly on both offense and defense this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA in points per game (110.7) and fourth-worst in points allowed per game (118.7).

The Rockets haven't put up many assists this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 22.4 assists per game.

It's been rough sledding for the Rockets in terms of three-pointers, as they are amassing only 10.5 made threes per game (second-worst in NBA) and are draining just 32.7% of their attempted threes (worst).

So far this year, Houston has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% three-pointers (25.9% of the team's baskets).

