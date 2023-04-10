Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Adolis Garcia (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .229.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his nine games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Greinke (0-2) pitches for the Royals to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 57th in WHIP (1.324), and 77th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
