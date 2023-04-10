When the (4-6) play the (6-3) at PNC Park on Monday, April 10 at 6:35 PM ET, Framber Valdez will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 13).

The Astros are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Pirates have +155 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (0-1, 1.50 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Pirates have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Pirates have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.

Astros vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

