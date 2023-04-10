On Monday, Jeremy Pena (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .209 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 60.0% of his 10 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this season (50.0%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (70.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Contreras (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
