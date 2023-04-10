On Monday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to four extra-base hits.
  • Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
  • In seven of nine games this season (77.8%), Lowe has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Greinke (0-2) pitches for the Royals to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 57th in WHIP (1.324), and 77th in K/9 (6.4).
