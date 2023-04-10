Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (5-4) and the Kansas City Royals (3-7) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 7-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rangers squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on April 10.

The Texas Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (0-1, 23.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.38 ERA).

Rangers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 7, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

Texas has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 47 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule