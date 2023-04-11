Tuesday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (6-4) going head to head against the Houston Astros (5-6) at 6:35 PM ET (on April 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.

The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (1-0) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (1-0).

Astros vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Astros Performance Insights

This season, the Astros have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won two of its four games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 55 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule