Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bubba Thompson (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate (2022)
- Thompson hit .259 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Thompson picked up at least one hit 32 times last season in 55 games played (58.2%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (20.0%).
- Appearing in 55 games last season, he hit only one home run.
- In eight of 55 games last year, Thompson picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 16 of 55 games last year (29.1%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.273
|AVG
|.244
|.289
|OBP
|.303
|.352
|SLG
|.256
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|25/2
|K/BB
|31/5
|9
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (7.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Lyles (0-2) starts for the Royals, his third this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 67th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 64th, and 9.0 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
