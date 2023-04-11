On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Houston Astros play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .258.

This year, McCormick has tallied at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

McCormick has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of eight games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings