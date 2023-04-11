After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .214 with a walk.
  • Meyers has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Meyers has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.91).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Keller (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
