After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .208.
  • Pena has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Pena has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (72.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Keller (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
