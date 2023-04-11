Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Royals.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .292 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (42.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), including three multi-run games (42.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third this season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.