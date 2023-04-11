After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .229.
  • In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Jung has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lyles (0-2) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.