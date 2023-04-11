On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien is batting .209 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Semien has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 10 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this year (30.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings