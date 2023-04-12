After going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .188 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
  • This season, Bregman has tallied at least one hit in six of 12 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Bregman has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • In seven games this season (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
