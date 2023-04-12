The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • McCormick is batting .227 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • This season, McCormick has totaled at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 44.4% of his games this season, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in five of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.73 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.