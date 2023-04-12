Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- McCormick is batting .227 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- This season, McCormick has totaled at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 44.4% of his games this season, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five of nine games so far this season.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.73 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
