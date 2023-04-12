Jacob Meyers -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 12 at 12:35 PM ET.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .176 with a walk.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit twice this season in eight games, including one multi-hit game.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Meyers has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

