When the (7-4) go head to head against the (3-9) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 8:05 PM ET, Nathan Eovaldi will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 12).

The Royals have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-165). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (1-1, 4.22 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (1-1, 2.61 ERA)

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

The Rangers have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Royals have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win three times (25%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+230)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

