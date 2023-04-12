The Toronto Raptors, as they attempt to clinch a spot in the postseason, will play the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (24th in the league) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +121 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and give up 111.8 per outing (seventh in league).

These teams average a combined 226 points per game, 13.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up 223.2 points per game combined, 10.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Toronto has covered 41 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Chicago has put together a 41-40-1 ATS record so far this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.