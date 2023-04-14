Alex Bregman -- batting .256 with a double, two home runs, nine walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his last game against the Pirates.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .196 with a double, two home runs and 10 walks.

Bregman is batting .278 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

This year, Bregman has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 13 games (61.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

