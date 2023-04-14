The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will send Luis Garcia and Martin Perez to the hill, respectively, on Friday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 14 total home runs.

Houston is 22nd in MLB, slugging .392.

The Astros' .256 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Houston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (66 total).

The Astros' .337 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.

The Astros strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

Houston has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.314).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Garcia (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Twins L 9-6 Away Luis Garcia Joe Ryan 4/9/2023 Twins W 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Tyler Mahle 4/10/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Away Framber Valdez Roansy Contreras 4/11/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller 4/12/2023 Pirates W 7-0 Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill 4/14/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez 4/15/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Jon Gray 4/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 4/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman 4/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt 4/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luis Garcia José Berríos

