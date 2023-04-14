After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, David Hensley and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley is batting .212 with three walks.

In six of nine games this season, Hensley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his nine games this year.

Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings