Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The Minnesota Timberwolves, as they attempt to clinch a spot in the postseason, will go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder matchup in this article.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-5)
|228.5
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-5.5)
|228.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Timberwolves (-4.5)
|228
|-189
|+160
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-5.5)
|228.5
|-210
|+180
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) and giving up 115.8 (18th in the NBA).
- The Thunder's +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) while giving up 116.4 per contest (19th in league).
- These teams score a combined 233.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams allow 232.2 points per game combined, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Oklahoma City has covered 46 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.
